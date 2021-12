The U.S. is planning its next provocation in Cuba on Nov. 15. Its paid agents in Cuba have announced marches in various Cuban cities on that date, the very day that Cuba will reopen to international tourism and Cuban schools will reopen with a nearly fully vaccinated population. Across the U.S. on the weekend of Oct. 30-31, actions are planned to oppose these provocations and Let Cuba Live! End the Blockade! Read more →