CIA Stories: The Cuban Who Conned the CIA

The U.S. government has been trying to undermine and ultimately overthrow the Cuban Revolution (and many others!) since it began. Watch this interview with a Cuban double-agent to see from the inside how the CIA goes about its dirty work, and to gain insight into the attempt at the beginnings of a “color revolution” which occurred in Cuba on July 11.

In this interview Gloria La Riva talks with Raúl Capote Fernández, the man who was supposed to be the Juan Guaído of Cuba. Unfortunately for the CIA Capote was actually a double agent working for Cuban intelligence. La Riva’s video is excellently produced by the Empire Files team of Abby Martin and Mike Prysner.