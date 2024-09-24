Travel with us to Cuba this December!

The Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee and The Hatuey Project invite you to

Join our December 2024 delegation to Cuba!

Fri., Dec. 13 to Sun., Dec. 22, 2024

Learn firsthand about Cuba’s free, universal healthcare system by visiting neighborhood clinics, polyclinics and a children’s hospital

Help deliver vital medicines and supplies to help overcome the negative effects of the U.S. blockade. Visit The Hatuey Project website to read more about all that has been accomplished by past trips.

Enjoy Cuba’s live music, rich culture and history.

Learn how Cuba’s electoral system works, from the neighborhoods to the National Assembly.

Visit children and teachers in their schools.

Experience people-to-people exchange with our Cuban neighbors only 90 miles away.

Learn how to help in the campaign at home to end the U.S. blockade.

From Friday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 22, we invite you to take part with the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee, as we stay in Havana, and travel to a nearby province.

We work with the Hatuey Project to deliver essential medicines for Cuban children, to help with resources their dedicated doctors and nurses need to provide life-saving care.

You don’t need to know Spanish. We will have a translator, along with a guide. We will travel in an air-conditioned bus. Before the trip, we will provide informative reading material and have online classes so you can learn more about traveling to Cuba, its history, what to pack, etc.

This is a legal trip, under the U.S. category, “Support for the Cuban people,” as well as under U.S. Commerce Department export licenses for our delivery of medicines.

Reply by writing to: info@cuba-venezuela.org

We will contact you right away and send you details of the trip. Hope to hear from you soon!