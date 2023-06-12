SF Action: Take Cuba Off the State Sponsor of Terrorism List!

San Francisco, June 24:

The world stands with Cuba. The Bay Area stands with Cuba and we say #OFFTHELIST. Organizations throughout the United States will be rallying the weekend of June 24-25 as part of a national day of action to call for Cuba to be removed from the completely unwarranted “State Sponsor of Terrorism” (SSoT) list which, along with the tightening of the 60-year-long Blockade under Trump and Biden, is having a devastating effect on the Cuban economy. Please join us in San Francisco as we call out the defamation of Cuba by the US government.

Details:

Saturday, June 24, 2023

12 pm

24th St. and Mission

San Francisco, CA







