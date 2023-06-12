Film Showing: Fresa y Chocolate (Strawberry and Chocolate)

Chicago, June 23:

This groundbreaking 1993 film, the first Cuban film to deal with LGBTQ themes, is the only Cuban film ever nominated for an Oscar. It tells the story of two men who are opposites: one gay, the other straight; one a fierce communist, the other a fierce individualist; one suspicious, the other accepting; and how they come to love each other.

Details:

June 23, 2023

6:30 pm

Chicago Liberation Center

2712 W. Cermak Rd.

Chicago, IL