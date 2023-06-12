Film Showing: Castro’s Spies

Washington, D.C., June 22, 2023:

“Castro’s Spies” is the story of the Cuban Five, the five heroic Cuban men who risked their lives to go undercover in South Florida to uncover and expose terrorist plots against Cuba being hatched there by anti-Cuban groups. When they provided information to the U.S. government about upcoming acts of terrorism, instead of arresting the terrorists, the government arrested the Five and convicted them on trumped-up charges. A worldwide campaign for their freedom ensued, in which the National Committee to Free the Cuban Five, the predecessor of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee, played an important role. After more than a decade of unjust imprisonment, the Five were finally freed to return to Cuba.

Unlike the “Wasp Network”, which is a docudrama about the case of the Five, “Castro’s Spies” is a documentary, told in the words of the Cuban Five themselves — Gerardo Hernández, René González, Antonio Guerrero, Ramon Labañino, and Fernando González, as well as others involved with the case. It is a must-see film.

Details:

June 22, 2023

6 p.m.

Justice Center DC

617 Florida Ave. NW

Washington, DC