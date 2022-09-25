March and Rally on the 30th U.N. Vote Against the Blockade

Sat., Oct. 29: On the 30th occasion that Cuba will present a U.N. resolution against the U.S. blockade, let’s raise our voices like never before and organize the largest actions that have been carried out to demand the immediate and definitive lifting of the blockade and all the economic sanctions that affect the Cuban people. Major event planned for New York City, and others will be held around the country.

Demands:

– End The Us Blockade Against Cuba!

– Take Cuba Off Washington’s List Of State-Sponsors Of Terrorism!

– End All Us Anti-Cuba Economic And Travel Sanctions!

Details:

March & Rally In New York City

Saturday October 29. 2022

Gather In Times Square At 12 pm

For More Information: Unvote4Cuba@gmail.Com

www.UNVote4Cuba.org

Endorsers: (List in formation. If you’d like to endorse, write us at Unvote4Cuba@gmail.Com)

A Legacy Of Equality Leadership And Organizing (LELO), African Awareness Association. Albany Cuba Solidarity, Anderson Law, Answer Coalition, All-African People’s Revolutionary Party (GC), Bayan Socal, Canadian Network On Cuba, Chicago Cuba Coalition, Code Pink, Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin, Ecoaction Committee Of The Green Party Of The United States, Fire This Time Movement For Social Justice, Frente Unido America Latina Berlin, Friends Of Cuba Against The U.S. Blockade • Vancouver, Global Health Partners, Creen Party Of Florida, Harriet Tubman Center For Social Justice – Los Angeles, Let Cuba Live. Los Angeles Hands Off Cuba Coalition. Miami Caravan Against The US Blockade Of Cuba, National Lawyers Guild (NLG-San Francisco Bay Area (SFBA) Chapter, New York-New Jersey Cuba Si Coalition, Party Of Soclalism And Liberation, People’s Party (Florida), Portland End The Blockade Of Cuba Committee, Puentes De Amor. San Diego Leonard Peltier Defense Committee, Saving Lives Campaign For Medical Collaboration. Socialist Unity Party, Socialist Workers Party. Solidarity Committee Of The Americas (Scota). The People’s Forum, Tribunal Internacional De Conciencia de los Pueblos en Movimiento (Ciudad de Mexico, MX), United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC), US Women And Cuba Collaboration. US Cuba Labor Solidaritv. Universal Zulu Nation. Vancouver Communities In Solidaritv With Cuba (VCSC), Venceremos Brigade, Witness for Peace Solidarity Collective, Workers World Party.