Let Cuba Live! Actions across the country, Oct. 30-31
The U.S. is planning its next provocation in Cuba on Nov. 15. Its paid agents in Cuba have announced marches in various Cuban cities on that date, the very day that Cuba will reopen to international tourism and Cuban schools will reopen with a nearly fully vaccinated population. Across the U.S. on the weekend of Oct. 30-31, actions are planned to oppose these provocations and Let Cuba Live! End the Blockade!
SATURDAY, Oct. 30
Boston, Rally
1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Park St. MBTA (Boston Common near the State House)
Los Angeles, Caravan and film showing
11:00 am – 2:00 pm
Avalon at Scottsdale (Avalon exist on 405)
SUNDATY, Oct. 31
San Francisco, Rally and speakout
1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Powell and Market Streets
Miami, caravan
11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Dr
New York, caravan and rally
12:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Jose Marti Statue — Central Park
Milwaukee, car and bike caravan
1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Mitchell Park Domes parking lot
524 S Layton Blvd (S 27th St) Milwaukee 53215
Seattle, picket
11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Ballard Farmers Market, Market St and 22nd Ave NW
Minneapolis, bannering
1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Irene Hixon Whitney Pedestrian Bridge near Walker Art Museum
Loring Greenway
