May 30: Another round of caravans to say “End the U.S. Blockade of Cuba!”
Caravans planned that we know of, all on Sunday, May 30:
Atlanta
12 pm, Decatur Square
Sponsors: Socialist Workers Party, Pastors for Peace, ANSWER Coalition
Bloomington
1 pm, Monroe County Courthouse which we will circle, primarily on foot.
Information: Cynthia Roberts (CubAmistad)
Chicago
3 pm, Albany Park, Public Parking lot Lawrence and Christiana
Sponsors: ANSWER Coalition, Chicago Cuba Coalition, Coalición Chicago En Solidaridad Con Latino America, Chicago Anti-War Coalition, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Socialist Workers Party, El Comite de Justicia en Ayotzinapa
Information: chicubacoalition@gmail.com
Detroit
1 pm, SW corner Michigan and Trumbull
Los Angeles
12 pm, 400 E. Manchester Blvd. & Locust St., Inglewood
Sponsor: U.S. Hands off Cuba Committee
Information: http://www.ushandsoffcubacommittee.com/
Miami
8:30 am, Kmart located at 3825 NW 7th St.
Information: hocv305@gmail.com
Milwaukee
1 pm, Mitchell Park Domes Parking Lot 524 S. Layton Blvd (S 27th St)
FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/329053485230326
New Haven
12 pm, Assemble at shopping center, corner of Ferry Street and Grand Avenue
Information: Tim Craine
New York City
1:30 pm: Car and bike caravan leaves Holyrood Church, 715 W 179th St.
2:30 pm: Rally at Duarte Triangle, 170th and Broadway
Information: 917-887-8710
San Antonio
11:00 am, Rosedale Park, 340 Dartmouth St.
Sponsors: Party for Socialism and Liberation San Antonio
FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/4019312364832810
San Diego
12 pm, 340 N. Escondido Blvd (in the parking lot of California Center for the Arts)
FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/490803672236476
San Francisco
11:30 am, 1875 Marin St.
Sponsors: ANSWER Coalition, Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee
FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/4019312364832810
Seattle
11 am, SW Roxbury St. and 17th Ave. SW, White Center
Picketing followed by car caravan starting at noon
Sponsors: US Women and Cuba Collaboration, Puentes de Amor, ANSWER Seattle, Party for Socialism and Liberation Seattle, Socialist Workers Party
FB: https://www.facebook.com/seattlecubafriendship
The list of caravans is still being created, so please come back for updates…or start planning your own for your own city! Please email us at answer@answersf.org with information about caravans in your city that aren’t listed above.
Watch a video of the April caravan in San Francisco here: