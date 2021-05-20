May 30: Another round of caravans to say “End the U.S. Blockade of Cuba!”

Caravans planned that we know of, all on Sunday, May 30:

Atlanta

12 pm, Decatur Square

Sponsors: Socialist Workers Party, Pastors for Peace, ANSWER Coalition

Bloomington

1 pm, Monroe County Courthouse which we will circle, primarily on foot.

Information: Cynthia Roberts (CubAmistad)

Chicago

3 pm, Albany Park, Public Parking lot Lawrence and Christiana

Sponsors: ANSWER Coalition, Chicago Cuba Coalition, Coalición Chicago En Solidaridad Con Latino America, Chicago Anti-War Coalition, Party for Socialism and Liberation, Socialist Workers Party, El Comite de Justicia en Ayotzinapa

Information: chicubacoalition@gmail.com

Detroit

1 pm, SW corner Michigan and Trumbull

Los Angeles

12 pm, 400 E. Manchester Blvd. & Locust St., Inglewood

Sponsor: U.S. Hands off Cuba Committee

Information: http://www.ushandsoffcubacommittee.com/

Miami

8:30 am, Kmart located at 3825 NW 7th St.

Information: hocv305@gmail.com

Milwaukee

1 pm, Mitchell Park Domes Parking Lot 524 S. Layton Blvd (S 27th St)

FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/329053485230326

New Haven

12 pm, Assemble at shopping center, corner of Ferry Street and Grand Avenue

Information: Tim Craine

New York City

1:30 pm: Car and bike caravan leaves Holyrood Church, 715 W 179th St.

2:30 pm: Rally at Duarte Triangle, 170th and Broadway

Information: 917-887-8710

San Antonio

11:00 am, Rosedale Park, 340 Dartmouth St.

Sponsors: Party for Socialism and Liberation San Antonio

FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/4019312364832810

San Diego

12 pm, 340 N. Escondido Blvd (in the parking lot of California Center for the Arts)

FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/490803672236476

San Francisco

11:30 am, 1875 Marin St.

Sponsors: ANSWER Coalition, Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee

FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/4019312364832810

Seattle

11 am, SW Roxbury St. and 17th Ave. SW, White Center

Picketing followed by car caravan starting at noon

Sponsors: US Women and Cuba Collaboration, Puentes de Amor, ANSWER Seattle, Party for Socialism and Liberation Seattle, Socialist Workers Party

FB: https://www.facebook.com/seattlecubafriendship

The list of caravans is still being created, so please come back for updates…or start planning your own for your own city! Please email us at answer@answersf.org with information about caravans in your city that aren’t listed above.

Watch a video of the April caravan in San Francisco here: