April 25: Nationwide Caravans to say End the Blockade of Cuba!
Show your support for Cuba this Sunday at one of these caravans!
ALABAMA
Auburn
Sun. April 25, 11:00 am
151 N. Gay St. AL 36830
A.N.S.W.E.R. Coalition
CALIFORNIA
San Diego
Sun. April 25, 12 noon
Begins with rally,
Escondido Grape Day park
760-543-8743
https://www.facebook.com/events/2533417893630815
Los Angeles
Sun. April 25, 12 noon
3649 Stocker St. (behind Wells Fargo)
Oakland
Sun. April 25, noon
Community gathering
Lake Merritt Amphitheater
San Francisco
Sun. April 25, Gather 11:30 am
Begins with rally, 1875 Marin St.
415-821-6545
FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/267873651621702
GEORGIA
Atlanta
Sun. April 25, Gather 3 pm
Starts 510 Pulliam St. NW
Ends at 376 Auburn Ave. NE
INDIANA
Evansville
Sun. April 25, 12 noon
Four Freedoms Monument
201 SE Riverside Dr.
FB: https://fb.me/e/6dZtMS8SK
Goshen
Sun. April 25, 12 noon
Shanklin Park
411 W. Plymouth Ave.
FB: https://fb.me/e/YAEdKY4i
Ft. Wayne
Sun. April 25, 12 noon
Allen County Courthouse
715 S. Calhoun St.
FB: https://fb.me/e/4xXTQIGqr
Indianapolis
Sun. April 25, 1:00 pm
Lugar Plaza
Washington & Delaware
FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/178213304036016
MICHIGAN
Detroit
Sun. April 25, 1:00 pm
Assemble at SW corner Michigan and Trumbull to decorate cars, depart at 1:30
MISSOURI
Springfield
Thursday, April 23 <– NOTE different date
Online Forum on Cuba
Details soon
NEW YORK
Albany
Sun. April 25, Meet 12 noon, depart 1 pm
Meet Lincoln Park
FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/1348890802149633
New York City
Sun. April 25, 1:00 pm
Meet Harlem State Office Bldg.,
125th & Adam Clayton Powell Blvd.
NY-NJ Cuba Sí Coalition
917-887-8710
TENNESSEE
Nashville
Sun. April 25, 12:30 pm
Metro Nashville Public Health
2500 Charlotte Ave.
615-768-9036
https://fb.me/3/Ahq0edpU
WASHINGTON, DC
Sun. April 25, 3:00 pm
Meet 18th & Columbia Rd. NW
202-503-9465, DC Metro Coalition in
Solidarity with Cuban Revolution
WASHINGTON (state)
Seattle
Sun. April 25, Meet 11 am
Park on NE 127th St. nr. corner Lake City Way
Caravan at Noon: Cars line up at parking
FB: SeattleCubaFriendship for more details
WISCONSIN
Milwaukee
Sun. April 25, Meet 11 am
Mitchell Park Domes Parking Lot
FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/284870236755332/