Celebrate May Day in Cuba!

International Call to May Day, 2020

Workers all over the world:

The Workers’ Central Union of Cuba and its Cuban trade union branches have the pleasure to invite you to attend in Cuba this event of genuine demonstration of the worldwide proletariat that expresses its mobilization capability in defense of the workers’ rights.

We will celebrate this May Day in the context of the 62nd anniversary of the Revolution, the 60th anniversary of creation of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, the 20th anniversary of proclamation of the Revolution concept, the 75th anniversary of World Federation of Trade Unions’ foundation and like worthy homage to the legacy of the Commander In Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.

During this period of happiness and joy it will take place the International Solidarity Meeting with Cuba from April 30 to May 2 in order to continue denouncing and demanding the end of the genocide, criminal and unfair economical, commercial and financing blockade imposed by the United States’ government against Cuba for almost six decades. Once again we demand the return of the territory illegally occupied by North American naval base in Guantánamo, the end of the aggressive climbing, the unilateral measures and subversive actions against our country promoted in the International Campaign that demands #HandsOutofCuba.

In the same way it will be a propitious time to exchange experiences with trade union, social and fraternal organizations that join us about the conditions workers and peoples are living today, ratifying them our infinite gratitude for their firm and long lasting shows of solidarity as well as to set in a context the challenges imposed us by the expansion of neoliberal policies at the current international juncture.

In front of the advance of the fascist and neoliberal right wing it corresponds us to build the action consent of actors and ideological trends that conforms the civil society in order to support processes that are taking place in our area and countries in favor of the World Peace.

We will celebrate the International May Day hoisting the flags of unity like strategic weapon to preserve the conquests of the worldwide trade union movement, ratifying our rejection to the aggressive climbing of the North American government against Cuba and other peoples around the world.

Cuban workers actively take part in the economical and social transformations with the firm and main purpose of consolidating a socialist, democratic, independent, sovereign, prosperous and sustainable society, reaffirming our unconditional support to the Revolution that has granted so many rights to the working class.

Friends all over the world:

Hoisting the flags of Solidarity and Internationalism that is at the root of our Socialist Revolution we call all organizations and leaders that would like to know, support and be part of this singular experience to join us and side by side to fight for a better world.

¡Long live May Day!

¡Long live solidarity of workers!